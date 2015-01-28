My Rightie Shout Out to Michelle Obama

I believe that credit should be given when it is due, especially when it is so clearly deserved.

This week, the President and First Lady went to Saudi Arabia to pay respects to the recently deceased King. During her visit, the First Lady decided not to wear a headscarf. IMHO, there can be no stronger statement in favor of better treatment of women in the kingdom. It was a bold move on her part, and a pretty clear message.

It is my fervent hope that this leads to more and more bold moves, which can ultimately place pressure upon those in power who have placed every woman in their society in the proverbial back seat. I continually hear that we have a "special" relationship with Saudi Arabia. If it was so special, perhaps they'd be more inclined to listen to our advice when it comes to moving to a more equal treatment of roughly half their population.

This is not about politics, it's about human decency.

Great job, Michelle.