Congress Totally Cool With Israel Spying on U.S. Officials Negotiating With Iran

Seeded by Jalmeno View Original Article: The Daily Beast
Seeded on Wed Mar 25, 2015 7:46 AM
“I don’t look at Israel or any nation directly affected by the Iranian program wanting deeply to know what’s going on in the negotiations—I just don’t look at that as spying,” Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, said. “Their deep existential interest in such a deal, that they would try to figure out anything that they could, that they would have an opinion on it… I don’t find any of that that controversial.”

