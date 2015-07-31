Intellectual Honesty in the Israel/Palestinian Conflict

In the wee hours of this morning, arsonists set ablaze two homes in the Palestinian territories. A result of this attack was the death of an infant sleeping at home. This is an atrocious and inexcusable crime. The perpetrators should be found, and brought to justice. There is no need for equivocation or rationalization relating to this act. It was a high crime, and as a result of a death, is a capital crime.

The murderers were extremists. Nobody with any normal kind of thought process would take this kind of action. They would have to hold some kind of extreme belief that this act would somehow improve their standing, and the standing of their people. To you and I, this is incorrect, against logic and all in all, horrific.

I sit across the ocean, where events that take place in Israel and the occupied territories are often interpreted differently, by parties whose opinions differ on how the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians should be resolved. Information streams on a daily basis, coming from parties both reliable and unreliable. Invariably, this particular event will, to some, be emblematic of actions taken by Israel in the last 15, or 21, or 48 or 67 years. If that's what it takes to further your opinion, go right ahead. But please do not delude yourself into believing that this stance will aid in the resolution of the conflict. The fact is that people - innocent civilians - on both sides of the conflict fall almost daily due to the conflict.

So learn this:

If EVERY SINGLE casualty on BOTH SIDES is not emblematic of the conflict, then none of them are. If they are all not treated this way, then all they are considered to be are crimes; they are horrific and atrocious crimes, but merely crimes. Therefore, if you'd like to be honest to yourself and others about these tragedies, learn balance; learn a single standard for your beliefs, rather than a double standard. Learn to speak out against ALL of these tragedies, because when you focus your attention on one party, you harden that party against you, and they will become insensitive to your feelings. Learn to feel sad for all of these victims. Stop making excuses for the perpetrators, because when you do, you murder the victim again.

And finally, if you want peace, you have to be peaceful. You cannot compel your adversary to be peaceful by not being peaceful. If you are against violence, be TOTALLY against violence, including those acts by those you support. Otherwise, your indignation and frustration are dishonest.