John Kerry is an Idiot - Part ??

There are those that argue that Secretary of State John Kerry is a brilliant man, well equipped to travel the globe to further American interests. His record does not reflect any reasonable level of success, but perhaps that is due to other, extraneous reasons. His tireless efforts must not be denigrated; I could never take half his workload and keep up.

Sometimes, public figures say things in the public realm that they clearly did not mean to say. They mixed their metaphors, maybe exaggerated a claim, perhaps were not aware of all the facts relating to the topic they were addressing. Maybe the statement wasn't meant for "public consumption".

Kerry said something yesterday that cannot be left to be taken at face value.

He had an hour-long interview with Reuters yesterday, where he stated the following in regard to the Iran deal:

"If we turn around and nix the deal and then tell them, 'You're going to have to obey our rules and sanctions anyway,' that is a recipe, very quickly ... for the American dollar to cease to be the reserve currency of the world," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said at a Reuters Newsmaker event.

Defending the July 14 Vienna agreement between Iran and world powers that he helped to negotiate, Kerry deployed a new argument in a feverish battle to prevent lawmakers from killing it. Congress has until Sept. 17 to act.

Kerry warned of a potential loss of U.S. financial and political clout. He said this was not something that would happen overnight but many countries were "chafing" under the present international financial arrangements.

He said U.S. Treasury experts "are doing a full dive on how this works and what the implications are. But the notion that we can just sort of diss the deal and unilaterally walk away as Congress wants to do will have a profound negative impact on people's sense of American leadership and reliability."

There are reasons why this deal should be done. There are reasons why this deal should NOT be done. This is NOT a reason, because it is completely false, misguided and yes, idiotic.

Failure to close this deal will have no appreciable effect on our ability to compete in the global markets. I've been attempting to state it more simply, but I can't. The dollar cannot be replaced as a reserve currency for the foreseeable future. The strongest entity is China, who came closest in 2008 when we were in the midst of a financial meltdown, and it wasn't even close then. Meanwhile, we've been moving slowly back to full strength, while China is scrambling not to see their growth slow even further.

Bottom line - it was an ignorant statement from someone who we should expect more from.

One last point - if this is such a great deal, why is their so much hostility and baiting against those who have reservations? Why the need to manufacture false alarmist claims? I know the answer, but this isn't the forum.

Link to Kerry's statement:

http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/08/11/us-iran-nuclear-kerry-idUSKCN0QG1V020150811