The Pope - Dual Citizen??!!

Today was an historical day in UN history. Not every Pontiff has journeyed to NY to address the United Nations General Assembly. His Holiness addressed many issues that are pertinent and critical in today's world. He made mention of the environment, human rights, the rule of law, attention to the poor, terrorism and so many other topics.

All this, and not a single peep about the single most important topic in the history of the UN? How can this be? Since 2006, the UN has issued 98 resolutions. 45 (Forty five) of those resolutions have been condemnations of Israel. How can the Pope(!) ignore such a stark and glaring fact, when he came from across the ocean to address this august group?

There can only be one explanation: the Pope has dual citizenship. I have no proof of this, but only a person who has Israeli citizenship would make such a heinous omission.

What do you think?

Pope's speech:

http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/full-text-pope-francis-speech-united-nations/