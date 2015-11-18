Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has publicly confirmed for the first time that he turned down a peace offer in 2008 that would have provided for an independent Palestinian state containing all of the Gaza Strip, much of the West Bank (with land swaps), and a tunnel connecting the two areas.
Abbas Admits For the First Time That He Turned Down Peace Offer in 2008
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Nov 18, 2015 6:08 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment