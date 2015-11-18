Newsvine

Abbas Admits For the First Time That He Turned Down Peace Offer in 2008

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has publicly confirmed for the first time that he turned down a peace offer in 2008 that would have provided for an independent Palestinian state containing all of the Gaza Strip, much of the West Bank (with land swaps), and a tunnel connecting the two areas.

