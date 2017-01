After deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, Texas native Taylor Force made a life change last fall when he enrolled in Vanderbilt University's MBA program.

A school-sponsored trip this week to Israel was an opportunity to see the country's growing startup scene.

But on Tuesday night, while out in the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Jaffa, in an Arab-Jewish quarter, a Palestinian man went on a stabbing rampage that left Force dead and 10 others wounded, police said.