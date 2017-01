The Palestinian Red Crescent hosted a Fatah event that honored Dalal Mughrabi, who along with her comrades murdered 37 civilians in a terror attack in 1978.

According to Palestinian Media Watch, every year, the Palestinian Authority and Fatah honor the anniversary of the terror attack committed by female terrorist Dalal Mughrabi, who murdered 37 civilians among them 1 American and 12 children in 1978.