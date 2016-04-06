Newsvine

Palestinians reject Israel's demands for unconditioned peace talks

The Palestinians insist that they will not accept the resumption of unconditioned peace talks with Israel, a senior official stated on Tuesday.

Saeb Erekat, chief Palestinian negotiator and Secretary General of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), told "Voice of Palestine" Radio that the Palestinians reject the notion of restarting the peace talks with Israel unconditionally.

Erekat was responding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's earlier remarks that he invites Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a meeting to study ending incitement between the two sides.

