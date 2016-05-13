This weekend, Iran will stage its third cartoon exhibition about the Holocaust. The images on display, pooled from submissions that came in from various parts of the world, mock a history of genocide and Jewish suffering. The event has garnered global notoriety and is a persistent mark against an Iranian regime that has tried over the past year to show that it’s ready to emerge from international isolation.
Iran revs up for its latest Holocaust cartoon contest - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri May 13, 2016 12:55 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment