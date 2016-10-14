Newsvine

Historical revisionism: UNESCO adopts PLO's Islamist resolution denying Jewish, Christian ties to Jerusalem-

UN Watch condemned UNESCO’s “historical revisionism” after the agency’s 58-member Executive Board adopted an inflammatory and one-sided Palestinian-drafted resolutionsubmitted by the Islamic states, which erases Jewish and Christian ties to Jerusalem and casts doubt on the connection between Judaism and the ancient city’s Temple Mount and Western Wall. The vote was 24 in favor (including Iran and Sudan), 6 against (including USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands), 26 abstaining, and 2 absent.

