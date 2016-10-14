Historical revisionism: UNESCO adopts PLO's Islamist resolution denying Jewish, Christian ties to Jerusalem

UN Watch condemned UNESCO’s “historical revisionism” after the agency’s 58-member Executive Board adopted an inflammatory and one-sided Palestinian-drafted resolution, submitted by the Islamic states, which erases Jewish and Christian ties to Jerusalem and casts doubt on the connection between Judaism and the ancient city’s Temple Mount and Western Wall. The vote was 24 in favor (including Iran and Sudan), 6 against (including USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands), 26 abstaining, and 2 absent.