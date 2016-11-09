Remind Me. Which Party Did You Say Was Broken?

DISCLAIMER:

I DID NOT VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP

As a lifelong Republican, I felt that I didn't have anyone to vote for in this year's Presidential election. Nonetheless, there is much to be learned by our experience of this very contentious and controversial sequence of events. Our country is evolving, but not as quickly as some people might believe. Much of the handwringing today is coming from people whose candidate lost the election. Naturally, this all must be discounted. When Obama won in '08 and '12, I was none too pleased, but he became my President. There was much to be unhappy about, and a good amount that I will continue to be unhappy about because of a few things that he put in place. But still, he was my President, and that's the way it is. Most of these same people voted for Hillary, and to those of you who did, I remind you that you had your time, and you had your chance. Apparently, Obama was not good enough to allow your candidate to ride in to continue on his legacy. Truth be told, it's not a very strong or very good legacy.

A great deal of media punditry was devoted to describing the Republican Party as "broken". I believe that this assertion is completely unfounded. Looking at the election returns, I see that this broken party will retain both houses of Congress. That's not broken. Are there divisions in the party? You betcha. Broken? Not so much. Right here and right now, I will assert that the Democratic Party is broken. I saw a party fearful of fielding a few decent candidates to run for President. I saw no one step up in the last 2-3 years to make themselves known to our country. I saw the party completely step aside for a single, deeply flawed candidate. The one person that had the stones to run against her came from a fringe of the Party; a man who actually served as an independent. There were measures in place to keep Hillary in place as the candidate, no matter how many primaries she lost. There was dirty dealing inside the party to keep her entrenched as the candidate. In summary, while the media was heralding a new anarchy in the Republican Party, there were the machinations of a mafia-like Democratic cabal to usher in Hillary as their candidate. If you think none of this figured into her loss yesterday, it's because the smug mainstream media told you that it didn't matter.

I can't tell you what will be in the next 4 years, but the bar has been set very, very low. Trump will do far better than the media believes, because the media believes that he is incapable of doing anything right. He's going to look good, thanks to them, and their local print media cohorts, who took pains to endorse the losing candidate in unprecedented numbers. Thanks to their myopia, they were incapable of acknowledging the obvious.

Lastly, I'm pleased with a Trump election so far on a single count. The Supreme Court will be restored to its conservative majority, which, in the long run, will preserve the will of the majority. The era of "more free shit" will have to wait.

Good luck to us all in the next 4 years. We'll probably be needing some of that.